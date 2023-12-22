Himanta takes swift action amidst allegations against Golaghat SP Rajen Singh for misuse of power

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: In a swift response to allegations of misuse of power by Golaghat SP Rajen Singh at Kaziranga National Park, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking immediate action, held discussions with Assam’s Director General of Police, GP Singh, expressing his concern over the incident.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of humility in public servants and disapproved of any arrogance in their conduct.

“I spoke to the Director General of Police, Assam Sri @gpsinghips regarding the incident involving the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat. We do not endorse arrogance, and it is important for public servants to remain humble in their thoughts and actions,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The controversy unfolded when Golaghat SP Rajen Singh allegedly demanded five tickets for his family members for an elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park.

In response to the unavailability of tickets, the SP reportedly detained forest ranger Tarun Gogoi, who had communicated the unavailability to the SP.

Gogoi also claimed that he received threats during a phone conversation with the SP.

The incident sheds light on the need for ethical conduct among public servants, with Chief Minister Sarma asserting the significance of maintaining humility in their actions.

The matter is under scrutiny, and further investigations are expected to unfold in the coming days.