Himanta to inaugurate Shraddhanjali Flyover today

Updated:
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform ‘X’ on Wednesday to provide a bird’s eye view of the newly constructed Shraddhanjali Flyover on Guwahati’s Zoo Road.

The chief minister announced on the micro-blogging site that the new flyover will be open to the public from October 19.

Sharing captivating drone shots, CM Sarma wrote on ‘X’, “Guwahati’s skyline is undergoing a rapid transformation. The Shraddhanjali Flyover will be dedicated to the people tomorrow.”

Sarma expressed optimism that the flyover, featuring three lanes on each side, will alleviate traffic congestion on RG Baruah Road for the next 20 years.

One of these lanes will redirect traffic towards Geeta Mandir. Moreover, a carriageway has been established beneath the flyover on both sides, effectively creating a seven-lane structure. The flyover has been named after Shraddhanjali Kanan, Sarma added.

This new infrastructure is poised to significantly enhance the city’s transportation network, bringing relief to commuters and contributing to the ongoing development of Guwahati.

