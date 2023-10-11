Himanta visits residence of Armyman killed in Sikkim disaster; announces financial support

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to the residence of Armyman Mitu Kalita, who tragically lost his life in the flash flood in Sikkim. During his visit, the chief minister expressed his condolences and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for Kalita’s grieving family.

CM Sarma extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and emphasized that the loss of Mitu Kalita was a tragic moment for Assam. He offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.

In addition to the financial support of Rs 5 lakh, Sarma also assured the family that he would engage in discussions with the Army to explore the possibility of providing employment to at least one family member or offer any other necessary assistance.

Mitu Kalita, a skilled craftsman serving in the Army’s technical department, was among the 23 soldiers who went missing on October 4 following the flash flood in the Teesta river. His body was discovered four days later. At the time, he was stationed in Alipurduar, West Bengal, and had been in Sikkim on departmental orders.

The visit to Kalita’s residence was attended by handloom and textile minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, who accompanied the chief minister during this gesture of support and sympathy to the bereaved family. (With inputs from PTI)