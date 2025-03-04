Hindustan Power signs MoU with Assam govt

GUWAHATI, March 3: Hindustan Power on Monday said it will invest Rs 620 crore in new-age power and battery energy storage projects in Assam.

The company signed a MoU with the state government in this regard during the recent ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ business summit here.

“Marking a significant step towards advancing Assam’s renewable energy landscape, Ratul Puri’s Hindustan Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Assam to invest Rs 620 crore in cutting-edge power and battery energy storage projects,” a company statement said.

The investment will drive the development of a 100-MW solar power plant, alongside a modern 100-MW battery energy storage system.

The company will invest Rs 500 crore for the solar plant and Rs 120 crore for the battery storage facility.

To be developed in collaboration with the Assam government, these projects will not only enhance the state’s energy infrastructure but also generate employment of more than 5,000 man-days, fostering economic growth and employment opportunities, the statement said.

“We are proud that Hindustan Power was the first company to develop a large solar power plant in Assam in the year 2016, and the company remains committed to drive the state’s journey of growth in the new era of renewable energy.

“Assam’s dynamic landscape presents incredible opportunities, and we are excited to deepen our commitment to the state, harnessing its vast potential and contributing to its ambitious renewable energy goals,” Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, said. (PTI)