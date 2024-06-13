Hojai conducts mass vaccination drive for livestock health

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 12: A mass vaccination program for the prevention of lumpy skin disease (LSD) and brucella disease in cattle and PPR (Peste Des Petits Ruminants) disease in goats was held at Dhanuhar Basti under Pub Dhaniram Pathar Gram Panchayat of Hojai by RAIC, Hojai, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department in collaboration with the Family Strengthening Program of SOS Children’s Village Hojai on Wednesday. The program was led by Dr Roshni Rai, VO, RAIC, Hojai, with her team members consisting of veterinary field assistants Mashud Ahmed Borbhuyan and Javke Teron.

The vaccination program started early in the morning at 7 am and continued until 11 am. During the camp, the health check-up of the animals was conducted, and details like pregnancy status and age of the animals were verified by the team before vaccinating them. Free deworming medicines, mineral mixtures, and other feed supplements were also distributed to the animal owners for their livestock. A total of 135 cattle and 103 goats were vaccinated, and ear tagging was done for cattle and goats for registration in the government platform to receive further services under the department.

The village-level Pashu Sakhi, MAITRI under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, and all animators of Dhauhar Basti under the Family Strengthening Program, including Chittaranjan Mohanty, assistant village director, and Niranjan Das, senior CW FS, SOS CV Hojai, were present for the smooth management of the program. The community members were very happy to receive free vaccination for their cattle and goats in their village, along with health check-ups for their animals. The village leaders appreciated the collaboration of RAIC, Hojai, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, and the Family Strengthening Program of SOS CV Hojai for providing such services in the village for the betterment of their livestock.