Hojai residents demand urgent action on dilapidated Rampurbasti Road

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 9: Residents of Rampurbasti in Hojai are grappling with the poor condition of the road connecting Rampur to Hojai. The road is in a woeful state, riddled with potholes and ditches, making it completely unsafe for commuters. Accidents have become a daily occurrence. During the rainy season, the situation worsens as the potholes turn into ponds, creating miserable conditions for both residents and commuters.

Notably, this road is a crucial link connecting Rampur, Amtola, Raikata, and Milikbasti to Hojai Town within Hojai district. Hundreds of vehicles use this significant road daily. Locals have alleged that the government has ignored their difficulties, which is why no action has been taken to reconstruct this vital road for a long time.

Residents have expressed their frustration, pointing out that while the BJP claims overall development, the reality is starkly different. They fervently appealed to the chief minister and the local MLA to address the issue promptly and initiate repairs without further delay.