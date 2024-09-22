Home to IIT, AIIMS; Kamrup comes out with career counselling videos for local youth

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: Assam’s Kamrup district, which is home to premier institutes such as IIT and AIIMS, has taken a career counseling approach for local youth by coming out with “motivational videos” of interviews of achievers.

A series of such career counselling videos have been recently released on the district’s official YouTube channel by District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, an official statement said.

“We have reached out to prominent personalities from across the state, particularly from Kamrup district, who have excelled in their respective fields to know about their journey and the process through which they have attained success,” Jalli, unveiling the videos on Thursday, said.

“Kamrup district has a unique advantage of having several institutes of national importance such as AIIMS and IIT, among others, and we want to take the lead in the number of students hailing from the district in cracking competitive examinations,” she said.

The initiative aims at fostering a positive academic environment and providing effective career guidance to students from across the district and the state, the DC added.

Those featured in the videos include sportsperson Suraj Goala, a national badminton champion from Cachar district who is currently undergoing training at the National Centre of Excellence in Amingaon (Kamrup), academician Debanga Raj Neog who teaches Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT, Guwahati, and research scholar Tolstoy Deka, who is studying Computer Science in Kings College London.

“The videos, primarily in Assamese, are designed to be easily understood by all students, including those from rural areas. The questions follow a pattern of the person’s life journey, tips on cracking individual competitive exams and lessons of life to be leaders,” said Tapan Kalita, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup.

Jalli cited examples of personalities from the district who rose to prominence through their will and hard work such as Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya, the principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Param Vishisht Sewa Medal awardee Lt Gen. (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita and award-winning filmmaker Rima Das.

The concentration of major institutes in Kamrup district may be a unique feature, creating enormous potential for academic success of students hailing from the district, she stressed.

“We should encourage students to aspire to enter these institutions, in which majority of the students hail from outside the state. Having a mentor who can guide through their own example is a morale booster. The technical process of the examination and ability to strategise and crack the exams is what was being focussed on,” Jalli added.

The videos are part of a special initiative by the district administration and office of the Inspector of Schools under AROHAN scheme.

The scheme, implemented by the state’s education department, provides class 10 students with exposure visits to premier educational institutes in the state, along with guidance. (PTI)