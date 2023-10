HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 15: Fire gutted a house at Sot Recho village under Bokajan police station in Karbi Anglong. Owner of the house Bholeswar Borah said that he has lost everything and has no idea how the fire started. The fire started all of a sudden.

Neighbours tried to douse the flame but it went in vain. By the time the fire brigade arrived at the place, the house was completely reduced to cinders.