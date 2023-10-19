HTWN and ANF collaborate to empower women and foster sustainable development

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: High-Tea Women’s Network (HTWN) and Amazing Namaste Foundation (ANF) joined hands by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a range of initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting sustainable development. The formal MoU signing ceremony took place at Hotel Palacio in Guwahati on October 17, 2023, in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

The event was hosted by HTWN, a network comprising women entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to establishing a supportive community for women. ANF is a non-profit organization with a focus on education, healthcare, and livelihood initiatives in rural areas.

This strategic partnership between HTWN and ANF is poised to open up new opportunities for women and make significant contributions to sustainable development within the region.