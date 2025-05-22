Husband kills wife, lover in Kampur double murder over Illicit affair

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 21: A gruesome double murder shook the Pachanijar area near Kampur in Nagaon district late last night, after a man allegedly killed his wife and her illicit lover in a fit of rage over an extramarital affair.

According to sources, the accused, Jaykanta Das, who is employed at a company in Guwahati, unexpectedly arrived at his rented home in Pachanijar and caught his wife, Gitarani Das, and her alleged lover, Bhaskar Nath, a TET-qualified teacher, in a compromising situation. In a moment of uncontrollable fury, he attacked both with a rod, fatally injuring them.

- Advertisement -

Following the incident, Das surrendered at the Kampur Police Station, where he confessed to the crime.

Senior police officials from Nagaon district headquarters quickly rushed to the scene. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, and a detailed investigation is currently underway. Jaykanta Das was produced before a local court in Nagaon on Tuesday afternoon and has been remanded to judicial custody.

The accused hails from Debnarikoli, while his deceased wife was originally from Tulsimukh Deorigaon. The other victim, Bhaskar Nath, was a resident of Mangaldai in Darrang district.

The shocking nature of the crime has triggered outrage across the community, with residents condemning the act as both tragic and shameful. A large crowd gathered at the scene, expressing concern over the rising moral degradation in society and calling for greater awareness and community engagement to prevent such violent outcomes in the future.

- Advertisement -

Community leaders have appealed to the youth to take an active role in promoting values of responsibility, communication, and peaceful conflict resolution through awareness drives and educational programs.