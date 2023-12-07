21 C
ICC undergoes revamp, releases new logo ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Mumbai, Dec 7: The ICC T20 World Cup has undergone a revamp, unveiling a new logo for the premier T20I cricket event on Thursday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the new logo embodies the relentless energy of the game, combining elements of a bat, ball, and energy.

The ‘T20’ transforms into a ‘bat’ within an energetic ‘ball’, symbolising the thrill of every ball bowled and the potential game-changing power of a single swing.

A ‘strike’ design on the ball encapsulates the electrifying atmosphere of the T20 World Cup games, with a zig-zag pattern representing adrenaline-filled moments.

The brand identity for each World Cup edition will incorporate textures and patterns inspired by the host country. This starts with a pattern honouring the palm trees of the West Indies and the ‘stripes’ of the USA for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The tournament, set to begin in June next year, will see 20 teams competing in 55 matches.

Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here's Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
