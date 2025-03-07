Illegal band saw mill seized by Dhubri forest officials

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, March 6: In a significant crackdown on illegal timber operations, forest officials from multiple divisions successfully detected and seized an unauthorised band saw mill in Dhubri on Thursday.

The joint operation was conducted by the Sapatgram staff, Protection staff of Dhubri Forest Division, Khoraghat Range staff of Parbatjhora Forest Division, and was led by Sofikur Rahman, Protection Range Officer, Dhubri.

The illegal saw mill was identified and dismantled under the jurisdiction of Kokrajhar, as authorities continue their efforts to curb unauthorised logging and protect forest resources.

Forest department sources confirmed that such operations would continue to ensure the protection of forest cover and prevention of illegal deforestation.

The seizure marks another step in the ongoing efforts of the forest department to enforce environmental laws and to prevent the exploitation of natural resources.

