Imperative to acknowledge reality, move beyond fostering close ties with Pak: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, April 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reacted strongly to recent remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, stating that it is now essential to “acknowledge the reality” and move beyond any aspirations of fostering close ties with the neighbouring country.

“In his recent address, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, unequivocally emphasized the deep-rooted ideological divide between India and Pakistan,” Sarma posted on X.

Quoting Munir, the CM said the Pakistani general asserted that the two nations are fundamentally different, highlighting that their “religions, customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions differ in every conceivable aspect.”

“This perspective reinforces the Two-Nation Theory, which served as the foundation for Pakistan’s creation in 1947,” Sarma said.

‘The delineation is clear; our paths are divergent. It is now incumbent upon us to fortify our nation, uphold our dharma, and cherish our civilisational values. By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights’, the Chief Minister said.

General Munir while addressing Pakistanis based abroad had said India and Pakistan are two nations.

“We are not one nation. That is why our forefathers struggled to create this country. Our forefathers and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country. We know how to defend it’, he said. (PTI)