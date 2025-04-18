24.1 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 18, 2025
type here...

Imperative to acknowledge reality, move beyond fostering close ties with Pak: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, April 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reacted strongly to recent remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, stating that it is now essential to “acknowledge the reality” and move beyond any aspirations of fostering close ties with the neighbouring country.

“In his recent address, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, unequivocally emphasized the deep-rooted ideological divide between India and Pakistan,” Sarma posted on X.

- Advertisement -

Quoting Munir, the CM said the Pakistani general asserted that the two nations are fundamentally different, highlighting that their “religions, customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions differ in every conceivable aspect.”

Related Posts:

“This perspective reinforces the Two-Nation Theory, which served as the foundation for Pakistan’s creation in 1947,” Sarma said.

‘The delineation is clear; our paths are divergent. It is now incumbent upon us to fortify our nation, uphold our dharma, and cherish our civilisational values. By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights’, the Chief Minister said.

General Munir while addressing Pakistanis based abroad had said India and Pakistan are two nations.

- Advertisement -

“We are not one nation. That is why our forefathers struggled to create this country. Our forefathers and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country. We know how to defend it’, he said. (PTI)

Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CRPF ‘backbone’ of mission to rid country of Naxalism by March...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May