Inauguration of 2nd edition of novel ‘LILA’ in Nalbari

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, July 20: The second edition of ‘LILA’, a novel published in 1924 by the late Bhabadeb Bhagawati, a renowned Sanskrit pandit and national awardee teacher, was inaugurated on Friday by Prof Sanjib Sarma, head of the department of English at Dispur College. The event took place in an attractive literary function held at the auditorium of Uttardharmapur Higher Secondary School.

Dr Abani Kr Bhagawati, retired professor of Gauhati University, explained the aims of the meeting in his welcome address, referring to the observation of the 36th memorial day of the renowned teacher Bhagawati. The session was managed by journalist Uddhad Thakuria.

Another significant book, ‘Kanaikhunda’, written by Dr Abani Kr Bhagawati, was also inaugurated at the meeting. The event was attended by notable personalities including Dr Dinamoni Bhagawati, Dr Gunaviram Sarma, educationist Pratap Bhagawati, journalist Kamal Kumar Bhagawati, retired principal Hemanta Bhagawati, among others. A good number of people attended the meeting.