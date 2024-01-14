Inauguration of four wall magazines at Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 13: On Saturday, a total of four wall magazines created by the Blue, Red, Green, and Yellow houses of Holy Child English School were inaugurated at a function held on the school premises. Each house presented wall magazines on different themes, including ‘Glimpses of the Universe’, ‘Essence of Mahabharata’, ‘Spectrum’, and ‘Women Empowerment’, respectively.

Journalist Anjan Baskota and the headmaster of Jamuguri Academy, Basav Bhuyan, graced the occasion as judges. The Green house secured the first position, followed by the Yellow house in second place. The Red and Blue houses jointly secured the third position. The event was attended by principal Kumar Newar, secretary Sanjay Newar, along with the teaching staff and students.