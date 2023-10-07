23.5 C
Incessant Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging In Guwahati

After a heavy railfall waterlogging at various parts of Guwahati on 06-10-23.Pix by UB Photos
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The city of Guwahati has experienced massive waterlogging and flooding due to incessant rainfall over the past couple of days.

The situation worsened since the early hours of Wednesday as floodwaters entered houses and reached waist-level in many areas. Residents had to wade through dirty water to reach their workplaces and schoolchildren faced difficulties commuting.

Relief and rescue operations were initiated by the Kamrup metropolitan district administration, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies. Evacuations were carried out in severely affected areas with the help of boats, and food and water distribution took place in many parts of the city.

Ashok Singhal, Assam’s housing and urban affairs minister, attributed the flooding to blocked drains caused by garbage dumping and fallen trees obstructing the natural flow of the Bharalu River, resulting in reduced rainwater outflow. The minister, along with Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, visited affected areas and reported that water was being pumped out at 32 locations.

“In the last 48 hours Guwahati received 167.80 mm of rainfall. In comparison we had 171 mm rainfall in the whole of September,” Singhal posted on ‘X’.

The receding of floodwaters was delayed due to fallen trees in the Bharalu River, impeding the drainage of rainwater.

“All department officials are working tirelessly to fight the situation and ensure relief to the people of Guwahati. We seek the cooperation of all citizens in our efforts,” the minister added.

School buses and vans as well as other private and commercial vehicles were seen stranded on the roads and rickshaws emerged as the preferred mode of communication. The rickshaw pullers navigated through above waist-level waters at places to make an extra buck as they ferried people in different parts.

Waterlogged areas included Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh Road, Chandmari, RG Baruah Road, Kahilipara, and Bamuni Maidan. In many of these areas, power supplies were disconnected to prevent mishaps.

A helpline number (9365429314) was opened by the district administration for the general public to seek assistance or information. The situation remained challenging, and local residents, authorities, and relief agencies were working to address the flooding and its impacts on the city. (With inputs from PTI)

