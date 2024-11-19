Indian Army launches National Integration Tour

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 18: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps has flagged off a National Integration Tour under Operation Sadbhavana, showcasing its commitment to fostering unity and national pride among the youth of Upper Assam.

The tour, running from November 18 to 25, 2024, will take students and youth to Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmednagar, providing them with an opportunity to explore India’s cultural and historical heritage while celebrating the country’s rich diversity.

In Delhi, participants will visit iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Akshardham Temple, India Gate, and the National War Memorial. A key highlight of this leg will be an interaction with the Hon’ble President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Mumbai leg of the tour will include a visit to the Naval Dockyard to witness the strength of India’s naval forces. Participants will also explore the Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, and other landmarks.

The final stop in Ahmednagar will feature a visit to the Armoured Corps Centre & School, where the youth will engage in various inspirational activities conducted by the Indian Army.

This initiative aims to enhance the national spirit and foster a sense of belonging and unity among the youth, encouraging them to learn about and embrace the core fabric of our nation ‘Unity in Diversity’.