Indian Dental Association, Assam confers lifetime achievement on Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 2: Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma, a prominent dentist and social worker of Tezpur, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Dental Association, Assam state branch at the 55th Annual Conference of the Indian Dental Association, Assam.

It is underway at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati which is a part of two-day programme from Saturday for his outstanding contribution to the promotion and dissemination of dental education and services throughout the North East.

Dr Sharma, a resident of Tezpur and also a life member of Indian Dental Association served as the president of the Indian Dentists Association, Assam state branch for two terms in the past.

Born to late Dr Bhuban Mohan Sharma and late Sunita Devi in Jorhat, Dr Sharma after persuading B.Sc. with Honors joined King George’s Medical College, Lucknow to pursue B.D.S.

He has completed PG Training in Electro Surgery and Aesthetic Dentistry from Switzerland and Liechtenstein. A pioneer in Multi-Speciality Clinic in Tezpur Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma served in Government service for 21 years in Dhubri and Tezpur. After retiring from government service he established his own clinic at Tezpur in the year 1991 and till date he Has been continuing his practice.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma has received many awards and recognition from various organisations for his contribution towards the field of Dentistry. As a member of Rotary Club of Tezpur and actively participated in many health camps and flood relief camps. Rotary Club of Tezpur awarded him the “Swarna Seva Award”. Marwari Yuva Mancha recognised him with ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ for his dedicated 50 years of exceptional service in the Medical profession. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from ADDSA in the year 2021.