Indian Student Brutally Attacked in Chicago: Wife Appeals to Indian Government for Help

NEW DELHI, Feb 7: The harrowing ordeal of Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student brutally attacked and robbed by unidentified assailants in Chicago, United States, has sparked a desperate plea for assistance from his wife, Ruqiya Fatima.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Fatima implored for both medical aid and legal support for her husband, who fell victim to the vicious assault on February 4.

Detailing the distressing incident, Fatima recounted receiving a chilling call from one of her husband’s friends, informing her of the brutal attack on Ali near his apartment on Campbell Ave, Chicago.

“This is to state that my husband Syed Mazahir Ali… was attacked very badly and robbed… and has been taken to some hospital,” She wrote.

Expressing grave concern for Ali’s condition, Fatima revealed that he is currently in a state of shock, rendering him mentally unstable and unable to communicate. She pleaded for urgent intervention from the Indian government to facilitate the best possible medical treatment for her husband.

Additionally, Fatima appealed for assistance in arranging her travel to the United States along with their three minor children, to provide support to Ali during his recovery.

Prior to Fatima’s appeal, a distressing video depicting the aftermath of the brutal assault circulated on social media, further highlighting the severity of the incident. In the video, Ali can be seen bleeding profusely, while his desperate pleas for help reverberate, underscoring the traumatic nature of the attack.

The incident has reignited concerns over the safety and security of Indian students studying abroad, prompting calls for enhanced measures to safeguard their well-being. As Ali battles to recover from the physical and psychological scars inflicted by the assailants, his wife’s impassioned plea serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for concerted action to address such acts of violence and ensure the protection of students pursuing education overseas.