Individuals with license to sale firecrackers in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 10: The district administration of Karbi Anglong

has allowed sale of fireworks to the persons with a license

during this Diwali festivity.

The licenses are valid from 10/11/2023 to 13/11/2023, and

are subject to obtaining necessary clearance from the district

authority under Rule 154 &155 of Explosive Rule, 1983 and

production of sale tax clearance certificate etc. The licensees

are allowed to purchase and carry fireworks (crackers) for

sale at Diphu Bazar area w.e.f November 10 to 13 between 6

a.m. and 9 p.m. only.

The fireworks (crackers) shall be used between 8 pm and 10

pm, as per Pollution Control Board, Assam. The manufacture/

sale or use of fire crackers generating noise level exceeding

125 dB (A) or 145 dB (C) pk at 4-meters distance from the

points of bursting shall be prohibited. Sale and use of High

Volume crackers is strictly prohibited.

The license holders for sale of firecrackers in Diphu market

are Gautam Mazunmdar, Sushil Paul, Mohan Bey, Biki

Munshi, Bhanu Dutta, Bappi Bhowmic, Swapan Kr. Paul,

Dibayjyoti Dey, Shefali Das, Sanjay Malakar, Kiri Tisso

Prasenjit Mazumdar and Mukrang Bey, while for Bakulia

market are Chandan Banik and Ramprabesh Chauhan and for

Manja market is Bapan Ch Das.