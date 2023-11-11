Individuals with license to sale firecrackers in KA

HT Bureau
DIPHU, Nov 10: The district administration of Karbi Anglong
has allowed sale of fireworks to the persons with a license
during this Diwali festivity.
The licenses are valid from 10/11/2023 to 13/11/2023, and
are subject to obtaining necessary clearance from the district
authority under Rule 154 &155 of Explosive Rule, 1983 and
production of sale tax clearance certificate etc. The licensees
are allowed to purchase and carry fireworks (crackers) for
sale at Diphu Bazar area w.e.f November 10 to 13 between 6
a.m. and 9 p.m. only.
The fireworks (crackers) shall be used between 8 pm and 10
pm, as per Pollution Control Board, Assam. The manufacture/
sale or use of fire crackers generating noise level exceeding
125 dB (A) or 145 dB (C) pk at 4-meters distance from the
points of bursting shall be prohibited. Sale and use of High
Volume crackers is strictly prohibited.
The license holders for sale of firecrackers in Diphu market
are Gautam Mazunmdar, Sushil Paul, Mohan Bey, Biki
Munshi, Bhanu Dutta, Bappi Bhowmic, Swapan Kr. Paul,
Dibayjyoti Dey, Shefali Das, Sanjay Malakar, Kiri Tisso
Prasenjit Mazumdar and Mukrang Bey, while for Bakulia
market are Chandan Banik and Ramprabesh Chauhan and for
Manja market is Bapan Ch Das.