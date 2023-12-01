Industry-Academia Conclave and alumni meet at Nowgong College (Autonomous)

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 30: Nowgong College (Autonomous) hosted a two-day Industry-Academia Conclave and Alumni Meet on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The event aimed to shape the roadmap for Industry-Academia linkage in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Dilip Kumar Bharatee, an alumnus of Nowgong College and director of Ecomscience Consulting Pvt. Ltd, chaired the meeting, with virtual attendance from notable figures such as MLA of Nagaon – Rupak Sharma and Dr Dipak Chand Jain, Vice-Chancellor of Jio Institute of Management in Chicago, USA. Dr Santanu Borah, professor of Management at the University of North Alabama, and other prominent personalities also participated.

During the conclave, Dr Santanu Borah encouraged Assamese youth to develop a business mindset and think creatively to become successful entrepreneurs. Dilip Bharatee presented a tentative roadmap for the proposed Innomentor Foundation, which aims to establish six small companies within Nowgong College to foster entrepreneurship among students. These companies include Janani, Kolakhar production, E-commerce, Call centre, and H R Business.

The foundation, a collaboration between Nowgong College Alumni Association, Nowgong College (Autonomous), and distinguished alumni, plans to provide internships for 60 students initially, allowing them to gain practical experience and run the organizations as real businesses. Professors Dipak Jain and Santanu Bora will virtually mentor the initiative.

Dilip Bharatee also highlighted the need for an airport and a management institution in Nagaon, and Rupak Sharma, president of Nowgong College Alumni Association and MLA of Nagaon, expressed his commitment to initiate these developments.

The meeting, moderated by Dr Nabaprasad Nath, general secretary of the Alumni Association, concluded with a resolution to bridge the gap between producers and entrepreneurs in the near future. The event marked a significant effort to foster collaboration between academia and industry for the benefit of students and the community.