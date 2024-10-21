21.3 C
Infiltrator nabbed, sent back to Bangladesh: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that one Bangladesh national has been apprehended in Karimganj district while illegally entering India and sent back to the neighbouring country.

“A Bangladeshi infiltrator, Mohibulla, was apprehended near the international border and pushed back across the border in Karimganj,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

“Our forces of @assampolice and @BSF_India are alert 24/7 to thwart all infiltration attempts along the border. Good job Team,” Sarma said.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs with the other two being located at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Assam DGP GP Singh had earlier said that the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had said. (PTI) 

