Installation of CSIR-NEIST developed biofertilizer technology in Nagaland

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

JORHAT, Oct 13: In a collaborative effort, the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) has installed a unit of microbial-based biofertilizer production technology called OP-12 biofertilizer at the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) in Kohima, Nagaland. An MoU has been signed between the two organizations to facilitate future collaboration.

As part of this initiative, an awareness, production, and application training program for OP-12 biofertilizer was jointly conducted by CSIR-NEIST and SIRD under a project supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). The inaugural program featured Dr G. Narahari Sastry, Director of CSIR-NEIST, and Vesati, Director of SIRD, along with officials from both organizations.

During the event, Dr Sastry emphasized the importance of using biofertilizers for sustainable agriculture and encouraged participants to explore entrepreneurship opportunities in this field. He also urged them to blend traditional wisdom with global insights and scientific interventions to make the most of the bioresources available in the region.

The training program saw the participation of around 35 individuals, and packets of biofertilizer produced during the training were distributed to the attendees. This collaboration aims to promote sustainable agriculture and the responsible use of bioresources in Nagaland and the northeastern region.

