Saturday, October 21, 2023
Intercity Express between Siliguri Jn and Dhubri gets new stoppage at Hamiltonganj

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: In a move aimed at enhancing the convenience of rail travelers, a one-minute additional stoppage has been introduced for train no. 75741/75742 (Siliguri Jn. – Dhubri – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express at Hamiltonganj station. The inaugural ceremony for this addition was held on Thursday, and was flagged off by John Barla, minister of state of minority affairs, govt of India, and Bishal Lama, MLA/Kalchini. The event saw the presence of senior railway officials from the division and other dignitaries.

The Intercity Express train no. 75741 (Siliguri Jn. – Dhubri) will now make a stop at Hamiltonganj station at 07:51 hours and depart at 07:52 hours. Similarly, on the return journey, train no. 75742 (Dhubri – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express will arrive at Hamiltonganj station at 15:09 hours and depart at 15:10 hours.

This additional stoppage provides another travel option for rail commuters in the area, making their journeys more convenient. Passengers are advised to verify the details of stoppages and timings through the IRCTC website, NTES, and other official platforms, as well as in various newspapers and social media channels of N.F. Railway before embarking on their journey.

The Hills Times
