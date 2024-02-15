International Theatre Festival underway

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 14: Under the auspices of the National School of Drama, Delhi, the International Theatre Festival of India is underway from February 1 to February 21. In this festival, on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024, a presentation titled ‘Jan Bharat Rang’ showcasing the enriched culture of India, the Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam, Panch Pran, and the Viksit Bharat, portraying various cultural groups of India from different states, will be held at 4:00 pm on February 21, 2024, at the Surojit Academy auditorium.

Additionally, in collaboration with the National School of Drama, New Delhi, Surojit Academy will perform a play on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ at the West Guwahati College of Education Auditorium, Tempulghat, Maligaon, Guwahati on February 21 at 4 pm. The play will be directed by Simanta Sarma, an eminent actor, director, and scriptwriter who received the Ministry of Cultural Ministry, Government of India’s Senior Fellowship Award. The play is written by Lalit Prakash.

Acting will be performed by Binita Devi, Dhruba Jyoti Kalita, Pranab Jyoti Rabha, Rajnobho Sarma, Deepa Mahanta, Ganesh Baro, Karismita Talukdar, and Rakibul Ahmed. Stage design will be handled by Kritartha Sarma and Himangshu Das, costume design by Kushanabh Gautam, and music by Rajnabho Sarma and Deepa Mahanta.