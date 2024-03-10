International Women’s Day celebrated at Khatkhati

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 9: A special function was organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the Group Center CRPF in Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong.

In the function, president of Regional CRPF Wives’ Association (RCWA) of Group Center Khatkhati (CRPF), Shikha Bisht and deputy inspector general, Anil Bisht of Police Group Center Khatkhati were the chief guests.

On the occasion RCWA president, Shikha Bisht honoured the brave wives of the martyrs and their dependents. A total of nine wives of martyrs from Upper Assam, who had sacrificed their lives in the service of the country, were invited to the programme.

The DIGP welcomed and congratulated the brave women present on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on Friday.

He said, “We are proud of these brave women. Many of our soldiers have been martyred. They dedicate their lives to the motherland and for them the nation always comes first. After their retirement from the armed forces, they play an important part in nation building.”

On the occasion, the DIGP assured the families that the CRPF is always with them and told them that their priority is to ensure all financial benefits to their families, which include family pension, children’s education fees, scholarship, seats in medical college/ engineering college, medical care, money for children’s marriage, recruitment in CRPF on compassionate grounds, etc.

Due to the efforts of the RCWA team, the admission of Master Saurabh Jyoti Sutiya, son of Shaheed Jagannath Sutiya was done in a medical college at Chandigarh. In future, the child will bring glory to CRPF, his village and his mother. The DIGP gave his best wishes and blessings to the family. They also enquired about the problems faced by different families, which were immediately redressed