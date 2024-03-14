IPCA and Schlumberger collaborate to inaugurate plastic recycling project

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 13: A plastic resource management & recycling project, including a material recovery facility (MRF), set up in the Sivasagar municipality area by the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), was inaugurated on Tuesday in Sivasagar.

Working in the domain of environmental sustainability since 2001, with the support of Schlumberger (SLB) Solutions Private Limited, IPCA aims at accelerating decarbonisation and innovation across the energy landscape. The core of this project is to promote source segregation, zero littering, plastic resource recovery, and recycling. The ceremony was presided over by Vinay Malhotra, managing director, South Asia, Schlumberger, and was attended by key officials from SLB, IPCA & Sivasagar Municipality Board.

Ashish Jai, director, IPCA, extended gratitude to Sibsagar Municipal Board and Schlumberger for their role in establishing the facility. Jain stated that this facility not only signifies our joint commitment to environmental stewardship but also brings forth benefits like resource recovery, waste reduction, economic efficiency, job creation, and a significant contribution to a circular economy.

The event served as a platform for dialogue to encourage sustainable waste management practices. The plastic collection drive, organised by IPCA and SLB, saw the participation of numerous schools. Approximately 200 kg of plastic waste was collected, and the representatives from participating schools were felicitated for their contribution to this noble cause.