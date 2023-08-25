ISRO scientist Uddipana Kalita contributes to Chandrayaan-3’s success

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 24: Uddipana Kalita, a prominent ISRO scientist with roots in Jamugurihat, played a pivotal role as a member of the ISRO scientists’ team that dedicated tireless efforts to ensure the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This historic mission achieved a remarkable feat by successfully landing on the Moon’s south pole on Wednesday, setting a world record.

Uddipana Kalita is the daughter of Suren Kalita, the former librarian of THB College, Jamugurihat, and resides in Bahbari Satra in the area.

Although Uddipana’s contribution to the Chandrayaan-3 mission became widely known after its successful landing, the news spurred individuals from all walks of life to visit her residence at Bahbari Satra. They gathered to honour her father for her instrumental role in the mission’s success. Among those who paid their respects were Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, prominent figures from the greater Jamugurihat region, and representatives of various socio-cultural organisations.

Uddipana’s educational journey included studying at KV No 2, Airforce Station, Tezpur, and graduating from AMITY University with a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2012.