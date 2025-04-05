37.5 C
ISRO to Set Up Space Facility in Assam, Paving Way for Regional Space Hub

The initiative is a landmark moment for Assam’s scientific and technological progress, positioning the state as a significant contributor to India's space ambitions.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 5: In a major step towards decentralizing India’s space infrastructure, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to establish a state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility in Assam. This ambitious project aims to safeguard India’s space assets while enhancing weather advisory services and building regional resilience to climate challenges.

A joint reconnaissance visit to the proposed site was recently conducted by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta—who oversees Revenue, Disaster Management, IT, Science, Technology, and Climate Change—alongside Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO. The visit underscored the government’s commitment to accelerating the project.

The facility is designed to support multiple dimensions of India’s space programme, including satellite data management, regional climate monitoring, and disaster preparedness. It also aims to strengthen the North East’s role in national space research, ensuring more inclusive participation in scientific development.

Minister Mahanta expressed full support from the Assam government and proposed the creation of a space museum at the site. He emphasized the museum’s potential to inspire young minds and engage the wider public in the exploration of space science.

Dr. Narayanan welcomed the proposal, affirming ISRO’s cooperation in making the space museum a reality. He highlighted the strategic benefits of expanding ISRO’s presence in the Northeast, citing improved operational outreach and the empowerment of local talent and institutions.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his enthusiasm on social media. “Assam is on track to establish a space hub and eventually will have its own satellite in space,” he wrote, underlining the transformative impact of the initiative.

