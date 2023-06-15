Istantik Club Celebrates Its 45th Foundation Day In Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 14: The Istantik Club, a prominent socio-cultural, literary, and environmentally conscious organisation in the greater Sootea area, observed its 45th Foundation Day and annual function with a day-long program held at the club premises on Wednesday. The club was founded on June 14, 1978, by visionary youth from the locality. Since its inception, the organisation has been dedicated to the holistic development of children and youths, encompassing art, culture, sports, literature, and more.

The event commenced with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes to honour the departed members of the club. This was followed by a captivating performance of Rabha Sangeet by Pubali Bordoloi. Earlier in the morning, Nripen Barua, the president of the club, hoisted the institutional flag. The open session, presided over by Ratul Bhuyan, a senior journalist, featured Anjan Baskota, the recipient of Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar, as the keynote speaker.

Addressing the gathering, Baskota humbly urged the younger generation not to lose hope in the face of adversity. He acknowledged the instrumental role played by Istantik Club in providing platforms for young individuals to nurture and showcase their hidden talents. Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan, the club’s secretary, conducted the session’s proceedings with assistance from Nitumani Bhuyan.

During the event, two outstanding individuals, Manash Saikia and Jayanta Ojha, were felicitated with citations, gamosa (traditional Assamese cloth), and books. Cultural performances by Ikramul Hussain, Bedanta Bhukan, and Dubari Goswami enthralled the audience. Sharmistha Bormudoi, who recently cleared the APSC examination, received recognition from the organisers, and a prize distribution ceremony was also held.

The open session featured speeches by Atul Chandra Bora, Manashi Devi, and Sangita Bora. A new committee was appointed to lead the club in the upcoming session. Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan, the club’s secretary, expressed gratitude and offered a vote of thanks. The meeting was attended by dignitaries, club members, and the general public