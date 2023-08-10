Jagiroad College celebrates its 45th foundation day

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Aug 9: Jagiroad College marked its 45th foundation day with a day-long program on Tuesday. The college’s flag was unfurled in the morning by the principal, Dr Bhaben Chandra Neog. The open session was presided over by the college’s managing committee president, Dr Puniram Patar. During his welcome speech, Dr Neog highlighted the contributions of prominent individuals in society who played a crucial role in establishing the college. He also expressed gratitude to the former principals of the institution.

The session included addresses by social worker Prabin Deka, as well as Om Prakash Deka, the secretary of the Jagiroad College Teachers Unit, among others. A cultural function was also organised in the evening as part of the celebration.