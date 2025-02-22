Jail Road ROB expected to become functional by mid March: Jorhat DC Jay Shivani

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 21: Jorhat deputy commissioner Jay Shivani on Friday said that the Railway over bridge (ROB) in front of the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) is expected to be open for vehicles by March 15.

- Advertisement -

During an interaction with newspersons at the conference hall of the Jorhat district commissioner’s office complex said that finishing touches were being given to the ROB in front of JMCH on the Kamar Bandha Road (popularly known as Jail Road) and by middle of next month the ROB is expected to be ready for use.

“We hope by March 15 next vehicles could be allowed to use overbridge as all the major works of the project has been completed, and now only the finishing touches of the final stage is underway,” Shivani stated.

It may be mentioned here that limited movement of vehicles on both constricted sideways of the ROB project area that was allowed in the first two years during construction works was prohibited since since middle of August 2023 after the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma haď inspected the construction site to take stock of the progress. Sarma had reportedly directed the district administration to bar movement of vehicles through the project site in order to speed up the pace of work so that completion was not delayed.

In the past two years during his vision to Jorhat had inspected several times to the construction site to review the progress of the project, the foundation-stone of which was laid by him on January 10, 2021, when he was minister for health, education, PWD and finance in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Government.

- Advertisement -