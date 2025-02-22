18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Jail Road ROB expected to become functional by mid March: Jorhat DC Jay Shivani

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 21: Jorhat deputy commissioner Jay Shivani on Friday said that the Railway over bridge (ROB) in front of the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) is expected to be open for vehicles by March 15.

- Advertisement -

During an interaction with newspersons at the conference hall of the Jorhat district commissioner’s office complex said that finishing touches were being given to the ROB in front of JMCH on the Kamar Bandha Road (popularly known as Jail Road) and by middle of next month the ROB is expected to be ready for use.

Related Posts:

“We hope by March 15 next vehicles could be allowed to use overbridge as all the major works of the project has been completed, and now only the finishing touches of the final stage is underway,” Shivani stated.

It may be mentioned here that limited movement of vehicles on both constricted sideways of the ROB project area that was allowed in the first two years during construction works  was prohibited since since middle of August 2023 after the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma haď inspected the construction site to take stock of the progress. Sarma had reportedly directed the district administration to bar movement of vehicles through the project site in order to speed up the pace of work so that completion was not delayed.

In the past two years during his vision to Jorhat had inspected several times to the construction site to review the progress of the project, the foundation-stone of which was laid by him on January 10, 2021, when he was minister for health, education, PWD and finance in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Government.

- Advertisement -

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Retired teacher passes away

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring