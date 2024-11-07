Jal Utsav campaign launched

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 6: The Jal Utsav campaign was ceremonially launched on Wednesday in N Leikul village by Maitreyi Mishra, the state nodal officer of NITI Aayog. This event marks a significant milestone as it is Dima Hasao’s first initiative of its kind, aimed at promoting sustainable water management and usage in rural areas.

- Advertisement -

Organised by the Public Health Engineering Department under the Jatinga Valley Aspirational Development Block, the launch highlighted the importance of water conservation and community engagement in sustainable practices.

In her address, Maitreyi Mishra, state nodal, ADP/ABP (Aspirational District Programme/Aspirational Block Programme) from Madhya Pradesh, NITI Aayog, spoke about the N Leikul tribal community, commending their resilience and unity. She expressed admiration for their way of life and emphasised the critical role that water plays in their development.

District commissioner Simanta Kr Das also addressed the gathering, encouraging the local community, especially women, to take the lead in demonstrating sustainable water practices. He highlighted the fortunate situation of access to natural water from a nearby stream and stressed the importance of responsible usage through the 5R’s of sustainable water practices – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Restore, and Respect.

The local Member of the Autonomous Council from Jatinga constituency, Flaming Rupsi, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating N Leikul as the inaugural site for the Jal Utsav campaign. In his statement, Rupsi also thanked Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the local government for their continuous support and dedication to the district’s development.

- Advertisement -

According to data from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), there are currently 34,536 functional household tap connections out of a total of 40,049 rural households in the region. This initiative aims to further increase access to safe drinking water while promoting conservation efforts.

The Jal Utsav campaign represents a comprehensive approach to water management in Assam, promoting community engagement and environmental stewardship. It is a beacon of hope for sustainable development, ensuring that future generations have access to one of life’s most essential resources.

Jal Utsav is a festival dedicated to promoting water conservation and sustainability. Organised by NITI Aayog in partnership with the National Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the festival spans 15 days and is celebrated across 20 states in India. The event aims to engage communities in preserving and protecting water resources through activities such as cleaning water assets, tree planting, student awareness campaigns, and community pledges.

The festival includes symbolic activities like ‘Jal Bandhan’, where local leaders tie a sacred thread on water assets to signify their commitment to water preservation. Participants also take the ‘Jal Utsav Oath’, committing to sustainable water practices.

- Advertisement -

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Jal Utsav aims to foster collective responsibility towards water conservation, ensuring water security for future generations.

Present at the inaugural launch were Flaming Rupsi, MAC Jatinga constituency; Partho Johari, secretary, NCHAC; Prabhat Pegu, project director DRDA cum nodal officer, JJM, NCHAC; Javin D Changsan, additional director of Agriculture; Raghuraj Vaidhya, ACS, assistant commissioner; Rijit Kachari, SDIPRO Maibang; Nabajyoti Saikia, executive engineer (PHED) Haflong; Dr L Ralte, senior medical & health officer i/c Mahur BPHC; Jacob Suchiang, BMC Education; Kim Hengna, DPM, ASRLM, and others.