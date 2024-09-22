27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...

Jharkhand learnt from Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma on internet suspension during recruitment exam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Jharkhand government has “learnt” from the northeastern state the idea of suspending internet services during recruitment examinations.

The suspension of mobile internet services began at 8 am and will continue till 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official notification said.

- Advertisement -

“The Congress has been criticising me for suspending internet during conduct of examinations. But their government in Jharkhand is doing the same,” Sarma told reporters at Bezera in Kamrup district.

“They have learnt from us. And it means that Assam is showing the path to the country now,” the BJP leader, who is the party’s co-in charge for Jharkhand, said.

The BJP, which is in opposition in the eastern state, however, termed the order as another “decree” to hide the “failed” system of the Jharkhand government.

The Assam government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours from 10 am on September 15 during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.

- Advertisement -

Mobile internet services were also suspended for four hours in nearly all the Assam districts on two days in August 2022 when written examinations for Grade III and Grade IV posts were conducted for the first time. (PTI)

9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Yudhra’ earns ` 4.52 crore at the box office...

The Hills Times -
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India