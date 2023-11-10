Joint secretary visits Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau
DIPHU, Nov 9: Sanjeet, joint secretary & financial adviser, govt
of India visited Karbi Anglong on Thursday and held a meeting
with district administration, where all departmental officials
were present, which was held at DC conference hall.
The meeting was held regarding Vikshit Bharat Sangkalpa Yatra
– aimed at raising awareness through outreach activities to
achieve saturation of various Central schemes.
The joint secretary held an interaction with all departmental
officials regarding implementation of various Central
government schemes in Karbi Anglong district. He informed the
departmental officials that the Vikshit Bharat Sangkalpa Yatra
will start from November 15, 2023.
HT Bureau