Joint secretary visits Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 9: Sanjeet, joint secretary & financial adviser, govt

of India visited Karbi Anglong on Thursday and held a meeting

with district administration, where all departmental officials

were present, which was held at DC conference hall.

The meeting was held regarding Vikshit Bharat Sangkalpa Yatra

– aimed at raising awareness through outreach activities to

achieve saturation of various Central schemes.

The joint secretary held an interaction with all departmental

officials regarding implementation of various Central

government schemes in Karbi Anglong district. He informed the

departmental officials that the Vikshit Bharat Sangkalpa Yatra

will start from November 15, 2023.