25.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Jorhat correspondent wins national award

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 10: Jitu Kalita, a Jorhat-based correspondent for an Assamese daily, has been selected by the Press Council of India for a National Award for Excellence in Journalism 2023 under the Rural Journalism category for a news item.

- Advertisement -

The award is scheduled to be presented to him on August 5 in Delhi by Prasar Bharati Board member and eminent journalist Ashok Tandon, in the presence of Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson of the Press Council of India, who is a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura power minister voices concern over surge in gas prices

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays