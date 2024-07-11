Jorhat correspondent wins national award

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 10: Jitu Kalita, a Jorhat-based correspondent for an Assamese daily, has been selected by the Press Council of India for a National Award for Excellence in Journalism 2023 under the Rural Journalism category for a news item.

The award is scheduled to be presented to him on August 5 in Delhi by Prasar Bharati Board member and eminent journalist Ashok Tandon, in the presence of Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson of the Press Council of India, who is a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India.