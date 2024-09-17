32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
type here...

Jorhat DLSA distributes compensation to crime victims

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 16: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat, distributed compensation to the parents of Debashis Gogoi, who was killed in the sensational mob lynching incident at Gabharu Tea Estate under Mariani Police Station on May 29, 2020, and to the widow of Dilip Bora in the bomb blast case at Ganeshguri, Guwahati, in 2008, among others, on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The DLSA distributed a total of Rs 45.90 lakh to 16 victims of crimes related to 12 criminal cases, under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012, in a brief ceremony held at the Conference Hall of Jorhat DC office complex.

A DLSA official informed that Jorhat district commissioner Pulak Mahanta, Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jorhat) Dhiraj Kumar Kalita, superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra, DLSA secretary-cum-judicial officer Devojyoti Bhuyan, and CEO, Zilla Parishad (Jorhat) Bipul Das handed over the cheques to the victims and to family members of the victims who lost their lives.

The DC also released an awareness video song on the services of the DLSA in the same programme.

On September 12, the DLSA, at a brief ceremony held privately at the chamber of the District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat, who is the chairman of DLSA, Jorhat, gave Rs 16.81 lakh to seven victims of seven sexual offence cases.

How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India