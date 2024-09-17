Jorhat DLSA distributes compensation to crime victims

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 16: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat, distributed compensation to the parents of Debashis Gogoi, who was killed in the sensational mob lynching incident at Gabharu Tea Estate under Mariani Police Station on May 29, 2020, and to the widow of Dilip Bora in the bomb blast case at Ganeshguri, Guwahati, in 2008, among others, on Monday.

The DLSA distributed a total of Rs 45.90 lakh to 16 victims of crimes related to 12 criminal cases, under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012, in a brief ceremony held at the Conference Hall of Jorhat DC office complex.

A DLSA official informed that Jorhat district commissioner Pulak Mahanta, Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jorhat) Dhiraj Kumar Kalita, superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra, DLSA secretary-cum-judicial officer Devojyoti Bhuyan, and CEO, Zilla Parishad (Jorhat) Bipul Das handed over the cheques to the victims and to family members of the victims who lost their lives.

The DC also released an awareness video song on the services of the DLSA in the same programme.

On September 12, the DLSA, at a brief ceremony held privately at the chamber of the District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat, who is the chairman of DLSA, Jorhat, gave Rs 16.81 lakh to seven victims of seven sexual offence cases.