Journalist’s Home Attacked in Duliajan, Press Freedom Under Threat

The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, APR 16: A disturbing incident cast a shadow over the festive celebrations of the Assamese New Year in Duliajan, Assam, when unidentified miscreants targeted the residence of a journalist working with a private news channel.

According to reports, the attack took place on Tuesday night. Unidentified individuals allegedly pelted stones at the home of journalist Brajen Gogoi, causing significant damage to the property. The incident has sparked serious concerns over the safety of journalists and press freedom in the region.

Gogoi had earlier in the day reported on a tense standoff at the Naoholia Police Outpost. In an emotional statement to the media, a visibly shaken Gogoi suggested that the attack might have been retaliation for his coverage of the incident.

Following the assault, senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. However, no arrests have been made so far.

