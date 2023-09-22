Junior assistant arrested for alleged bribery

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: A junior assistant named Jyotirmoy Baruah, working at the ICDS office in Nagrijuli, Tamulpur district, has been arrested following a bribery complaint. The complaint alleged that Baruah demanded a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant to assist in the selection of her daughter-in-law as an Anganwadi worker at Dhanpara Anganwadi Centre under the ICDS Project, Nagrijuli.

Refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant reported the matter to the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, seeking legal action against the public servant.

In response to the complaint, a trap was set by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday, in Rangia town, Kamrup district. Jyotirmoy Baruah was apprehended after accepting Rs 8,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The marked bribe money was recovered from Baruah, and it has been seized with the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the discovery of substantial evidence against the accused public servant, he was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. A case has been registered on Thursday, in the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Legal proceedings in connection with this case are currently underway.