Junior assistant arrested for bribery in Nagaon

GUWAHATI, July 17: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, received a complaint regarding Bipul Mech, a junior assistant at the Office of the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) in Laokhowa Education Block, Nagaon district, a directorate release stated on Monday.

The complaint alleged that Bipul Mech demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for processing a transfer petition. Subsequently, the junior assistant reduced the bribe amount to Rs 10,000.

Refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate seeking legal action against the public servant. Responding to the complaint, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption laid a trap on Monday in Nagaon town.

Bipul Mech was caught red-handed in front of Jayshree Cinema Hall around 2:55 PM when he accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was seized from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses, the release added.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Bipul Mech, Jr Assistant,O/O BEEO, Laokhowa, Nagaon in front of Jayshree Cinema Hall in Nagaon town immediately after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing of his transfer petition @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/K42yu2LbtY — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 17, 2023

Based on the sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption. A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station on Monday itself, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), with the case number ACB P.S. Case No. 52/2023, the release further stated.

The necessary legal follow-up actions are currently underway to ensure accountability and justice in the case.