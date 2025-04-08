KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang assures help to public

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, April 7: The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang reiterated his love for the Karbis and said that he would do his best to help whenever they faced any trouble.

He was speaking at the public meeting held at Rong Barim in Karbi Anglong.

He said the people of Karbi Rongbarim have been given land pattas and will help them again whenever needed. However he cautioned the Rongbarim villagers not to sell the land now that they have secured the land pattas.

It may be mentioned that Karbi Rongbarim is situated on Assam-Nagaland border area at Lahorijan. The villagers faced attempts by miscreants to evict them using earth movers and machetes. The village was also attacked by burning down houses.

Following such an attack the villagers formed a delegation and made a representation to the CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang who assured to help them.

Apart from the CEM, Executive Member of KAAC, Surjya Rongphar; Member of Autonomous Council, Kadom Terangpi; village president, Molen Teron and others were present in the meeting.