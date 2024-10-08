KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang directs authorities to identify illegal immigrants

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 7: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang Monday directed the authority to identify any illegal influx of people from outside into Karbi Anglong.

Talking to media persons at the CEM KAAC bungalow here on Monday morning, the CEM said, “KLA has informed in their memorandum that Kuki tribesmen from Manipur has entered Karbi Anglong and are settling in Singhason and Khonbamon Hills under Singhason Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency and also in Borjan, Surupathar, and Dhansiri MAC constituencies. I have directed the Land & Revenue and Forest departments to visit all areas in consultation with the village headman. They will identify suspected Bangladeshis and Kukis from Manipur. If such influx is detected KAAC will deport them.”

The direction came in the wake of a memorandum submitted by the Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA), a literary body, to the CEM of KAAC on the alleged influx of Kuki tribesmen from Manipur in the region.

The CEM further mentioned that during the last year, while Manipur was experiencing unrest due to ethnic clashes between the two communities, more than 1000 Kuki people entered the district and took refuge in Borjan and Singhason MAC constituencies.

The KAAC invited the Hill People Cultural Forum (HPCF), a socio-cultural organisation with representation from various ethnic tribes and communities and discussed the matter with them to visit the areas where the Kukis were concentrated.

With the help of HPCF, the Kuki people from Manipur were amicably sent back as the KAAC arranged 20 buses to ferry them.

The CEM also appealed to the villagers to extend their cooperation with KAAC in providing information about suspected outsiders settling in any villages.