KAAC EM Bili Mohan Khaklary distributes ration card

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 30: On Tuesday, more than 640 ration cards were distributed to beneficiaries under the South West Langpher LAMPS, Kachomari, Rajapathar. The event was graced by Bili Mohan Khaklary, executive member (EM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for Food & Civil Supplies, who served as the chief guest. The gathering also included Madhuram Lekthe, EM of KAAC, Hemsing Teron, chairman of Bakulia Municipal Board, Anita Saikia, vice chairman, Noren Timung, VDC chairman, Darsing Rongpi, president of BJP Langpher Mondol Committee, and various others.

