KAAC EM visits Assam-Meghalaya border villages following tension in Tapat

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), in charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, D Uphing Maslai visited the border villages of Tapat and Khanduli in West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday, following an incident in which a mob allegedly entered from Meghalaya and uprooted saplings and dismantled protective wooden structures erected for plantation work in Tapat.

The incident occurred on June 25 and has since triggered tension along the inter-state border area.

In response, the KAAC EM undertook a field visit to assess the situation, meet with local residents, and appeal for calm.

During his visit, Maslai interacted with village headmen and residents of the affected areas and assured them of continued support from the KAAC.

“As people were tense, I made up my mind to visit the affected places at Tapat and Khanduli, which is the most extreme village of West Karbi Anglong on the Assam-Meghalaya border. There was a plantation in Tapat and on June 25, a mob from Meghalaya entered and uprooted the plants. Following the incident, tension has mounted in the area,” he said.

To provide immediate relief to the residents, rice was distributed among the villagers.

Additionally, torchlights were handed over to the Village Defence Party (VDP) members to assist Assam Police personnel posted at the Border Outpost (BoP) in Tapat.

Reassuring the communities of Tapat, Khanduli and Langkeroi, the EM informed them that Chief Executive Member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, has been closely monitoring the inter-state border issue and taking steps to address concerns through appropriate channels.

Maslai was accompanied by Chairman of the Border Development Board, Augustin Hanse, and other officials during the visit.

The KAAC leadership reiterated its appeal for peace and cooperation among communities while urging authorities to maintain vigilance along the sensitive border belt.