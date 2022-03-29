KAAC Hikes Honorarium To Sgbs To Rs 3,000

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 28: The Sarkari Gaon Buras (SGBs) of Karbi Anglong have expressed their appreciation for the chief executive member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, for increasing the monthly honorarium to SGBs from Rs 700 to Rs 3,000.

The president of All Karbi Anglong Sarkari Gaon Buras Association (AKASGBA), Sikari Tisso said, “Under the directive of KAAC authority the SGBs in every locality have performed their duties in controlling the villages and settling pity disputes arising in their respective areas and protect the land.”

General secretary of AKASGBA, Dorsing Terang said that in the plain districts the SGBs are getting a monthly honorarium of Rs 9,000. Here in Karbi Anglong, the honorarium should be equal to that of the plain districts.