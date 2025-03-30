KAAC supports Binita Chetry with ₹5 lakh for Britain’s Got Talent finale

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 29: In a gesture of pride and encouragement, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Saturday extended financial support to local talent Binita Chetry, who has secured a coveted spot in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in London.

Dr Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, presented a cheque of ₹5 lakh to Binita’s guardian, Amar Chetry, in Diphu to assist with her journey to the competition’s final round, scheduled for April 26, 2025.

The financial aid was provided under the Chief Minister’s Scheme for Public Emergency, an initiative designed to offer urgent support in exceptional circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion, Ronghang emphasised that the grant not only recognises Binita’s extraordinary achievement but also aims to alleviate logistical and preparatory costs as she represents Assam’s Karbi Anglong region on a global stage.

Binita Chetry, a resident of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, has garnered widespread acclaim for her performance on the renowned international talent show. Her success has sparked celebrations across the district, with community leaders hailing her as an inspiration for aspiring artists in the region.

The event was attended by KAAC executive members, members of the Autonomous Council (MAC), and local leaders, who collectively applauded Binita’s dedication and the Council’s swift action to support her aspirations.

Amar Chetry, Binita’s guardian, expressed gratitude for the support, stating that the funds would be pivotal in covering travel, training, and other essential expenses ahead of the 2025 finale.