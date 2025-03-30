21.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 30, 2025
type here...

KAAC supports Binita Chetry with ₹5 lakh for Britain’s Got Talent finale

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 29: In a gesture of pride and encouragement, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Saturday extended financial support to local talent Binita Chetry, who has secured a coveted spot in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in London.

- Advertisement -

Dr Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, presented a cheque of ₹5 lakh to Binita’s guardian, Amar Chetry, in Diphu to assist with her journey to the competition’s final round, scheduled for April 26, 2025.

Related Posts:

The financial aid was provided under the Chief Minister’s Scheme for Public Emergency, an initiative designed to offer urgent support in exceptional circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion, Ronghang emphasised that the grant not only recognises Binita’s extraordinary achievement but also aims to alleviate logistical and preparatory costs as she represents Assam’s Karbi Anglong region on a global stage.

Binita Chetry, a resident of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, has garnered widespread acclaim for her performance on the renowned international talent show. Her success has sparked celebrations across the district, with community leaders hailing her as an inspiration for aspiring artists in the region.

- Advertisement -

The event was attended by KAAC executive members, members of the Autonomous Council (MAC), and local leaders, who collectively applauded Binita’s dedication and the Council’s swift action to support her aspirations.

Amar Chetry, Binita’s guardian, expressed gratitude for the support, stating that the funds would be pivotal in covering travel, training, and other essential expenses ahead of the 2025 finale.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Inter school speech competition

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April