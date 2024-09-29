Kaliyaganj Railway Station undergoes major redevelopment with modern amenities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), the Kaliyaganj railway station in North Bengal is set to undergo a significant redevelopment at a projected cost of Rs 24.87 crore. This initiative is part of a broader plan to modernize 92 stations within the Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) jurisdiction, backed by an allocation of Rs. 10,369 crores in the interim Budget 2024-25 for railway infrastructure projects across the zone.

- Advertisement -

Serving the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Kaliyaganj station has achieved 62% overall physical progress in its redevelopment efforts. A notable milestone has been reached with the completion of a 12-meter-wide Foot-Over-Bridge (FOB), designed to enhance passenger safety and mobility while allowing for future expansions.

In addition to the FOB, ongoing works include the construction of passenger platform sheds, platform surfacing, and the enhancement of the station’s facade with displays of local art and cultural sculptures. The upgraded station will feature improved building structures, comfortable seating arrangements, and modern lifts and escalators for easier connectivity.

Further enhancements include the addition of a second entry point, improved lighting, and clear signage to ensure safety and accessibility for all passengers, including those with disabilities. The redevelopment of Kaliyaganj station aims to create new employment and business opportunities, ultimately promoting socio-economic growth in the area while improving the overall travel experience for passengers.