Kamarbandha Tea estate worker electrocuted

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 30: A worker of Kamarbandha Tea Estate in Jorhat district, identified as Anil Tanti, was electrocuted early on Tuesday morning when he came into contact with a live wire that had fallen down.

- Advertisement -

Residents of Line Number 2, where Tanti resided, alleged that despite informing APDCL at 5:00 am, personnel had not arrived at the spot until 11:00 am.

The All Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) has demanded adequate compensation for Tanti’s family, as he was the sole breadwinner, and support for the next of kin.