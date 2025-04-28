27 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 28, 2025
type here...

Kamrup District Commissioner Issues Strict Directive to Prevent Urban Flooding and Improve Sanitation

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 28: In a significant move to prevent urban flooding and enhance sanitation, Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner and DDMA Chairman Sumit Sattawan has issued a strict directive requiring all agencies and contractors involved in de-siltation to remove extracted silt from roadside drains within two hours.

- Advertisement -

The directive comes in response to repeated reports from monitoring committees highlighting that desilted material has been left unattended along drain sides for extended periods, with some silt remaining for over 24 hours.

Related Posts:

Officials noted that after even a single bout of rainfall, the dumped silt often washes back into the drains, rendering the de-siltation process ineffective. “This negligence not only defeats the purpose of the de-siltation exercise but also creates serious hygiene concerns for commuters and contributes to waterlogging,” the official order stated.

As a result of these violations, the directive, which is effective immediately, warns that non-compliance will lead to legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Agencies, departments, and contractors failing to adhere will be held accountable for obstructing public service.

The administration emphasized that de-siltation work is being treated as an emergency flood mitigation effort, and all involved parties are expected to ensure the timely removal of silt to maintain the city’s drainage system.

View all stories
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

One Pakistani Citizen Identified in Assam, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers