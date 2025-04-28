Kamrup District Commissioner Issues Strict Directive to Prevent Urban Flooding and Improve Sanitation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 28: In a significant move to prevent urban flooding and enhance sanitation, Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner and DDMA Chairman Sumit Sattawan has issued a strict directive requiring all agencies and contractors involved in de-siltation to remove extracted silt from roadside drains within two hours.

The directive comes in response to repeated reports from monitoring committees highlighting that desilted material has been left unattended along drain sides for extended periods, with some silt remaining for over 24 hours.

Officials noted that after even a single bout of rainfall, the dumped silt often washes back into the drains, rendering the de-siltation process ineffective. “This negligence not only defeats the purpose of the de-siltation exercise but also creates serious hygiene concerns for commuters and contributes to waterlogging,” the official order stated.

As a result of these violations, the directive, which is effective immediately, warns that non-compliance will lead to legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Agencies, departments, and contractors failing to adhere will be held accountable for obstructing public service.

The administration emphasized that de-siltation work is being treated as an emergency flood mitigation effort, and all involved parties are expected to ensure the timely removal of silt to maintain the city’s drainage system.