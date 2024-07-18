30 C
Kamrup Express engine detaches mid-journey in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH, July 17: Hundreds of train passengers narrowly escaped a major train accident after the engine of a moving train detached in Dibrugarh on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh, around 7:30 pm. The engine and coaches of the 15960 Kamrup Express detached while the train was moving. The engine continued forward, leaving the coaches behind.

The Kamrup Express had departed from Dibrugarh’s Banipur railway station for Howrah on Wednesday evening. Railway officials have reached the spot to inquire about the incident. An inquiry has been initiated by the Tinsukia DRM into the incident.

Recently, nine persons were killed and at least 40 injured after the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala was hit by a goods train from the rear in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, 11 km from New Jalpaiguri station.

